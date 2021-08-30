SeptemberFest event returns to Museum of the Southwest

This event will be open to the public and feature artist booths, food trucks, a petting zoo and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding the 52nd Annual SeptemberFest celebration on September 10-11.

A preview party will be held at the Historic Turner Mansion from 7 to 11 p.m. on September 10. This ticketed event will provide food as well as a preview of the art available during the celebration.

Under the Desert Sky, this year's event title, will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on September 11 on the lawn of the museum.

This event will be open to the public and feature artist booths, food trucks, a petting zoo and more.

Children will be able to enjoy a variety of KinderFest activities like science experiments, an obstacle course, crafts and more.

The day's festivities will wrap up with a lawn concert by the band Weatherstone.

Admission ranges from free for those two and under to $5 for adults. KinderFest wristbands will be $15 for children three years old and up.