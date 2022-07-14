Septemberfest now accepting applications

Artists and crafters can now apply to be a part of the annual event.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest has announced applications are open for the annual Septemberfest event.

This year's event will run September 9-11.

Artists and craftspeople can apply to have a booth featured at the event. Booths are $300 for single and $500 for double.

The deadline to apply for a booth is August 1.

In addition to being able to display and sell their work, there will be a selection of judges to select first, second and third prize works along with an honorable mention. Each place comes with prize money.

Participating artists are also required to donate an item valued at $100 or more for the museum's silent action at the preview party that Friday evening.

Applicants will be notified if they are accepted no later than August 5.

For more details about the application process including requirements for art being shown, or to apply, you can click or tap here .