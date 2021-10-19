Sensory friendly movie showings at Cinergy for children with sensory sensitivity

Children and families can watch sensory friendly movies with the sound lower, lights brighter, and the ability to walk around during the movie to cater their needs.

MIDLAND, Texas — When that new movie comes out, most families are eager to rush to theaters to see it for the first time, but not every family is able to have that same movie-going experience

Which is why Superior Healthplan has decided to bring sensory friendly movies right here to the Permian Basin for families with kids who may have special needs.

"In our movies, the sound is gonna be a little bit lower, the lights may be a little bit brighter. Children maybe can’t sit for the entire movie so if they need to walk around or go up and down the aisles during the length of the movie then they're more than welcome to do that. Because that's the goal of a sensory friendly movie is to make sure the children are comfortable and the family can experience the movie together," says Andrea Cruce, Superior Healthplan Manager of Community Relations.

They've partnered with Cinergy in Midland, Odessa and Amarillo to have these movies shown once a month on Saturday.

Cruce says they've made sure to make the movies open to everyone, free of charge.

"The whole family gets to come. Mom and dad and they bring everyone. So it’s definitely not just for younger kids. The movies we do show are for children...I definitely don't think there's an age limit," she says.

A sensory friendly movie can now be something a family gets to look forward to. Which is the big reason why this company brought these type of movies to the Basin.

"That's just the main thing is us wanting to be inclusive, making sure that there are opportunities for families. That was our goal there is just making sure the family could come out and enjoy a movie together and be able to get those additional resources and the support that they need," says Cruce.