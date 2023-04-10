Senior Life of Midland holds Media and Vendor Day

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life of Midland held its Media and Vendor day on Oct. 3.
This event allowed people who have helped Senior Life get some early shopping in before they open the Texas sized garage sale to the public.
"We work really hard all the time to engage our community and bring them in and let them participate and help us to support our seniors on Meals on Wheels," said the Director of Development for Senior Life of Midland Tracy Renton. "And it's our way of saying thank you and just a way to let them know that they're appreciated."
The Texas sized garage sale will be open to everyone on Oct. 13, 14, 17, and 19-21.