Senior Life Midland volunteer celebrates 97th birthday!

Maurice Bonecutter has volunteered four days a week since 2021.

MIDLAND, Texas — Imagine being a volunteer at 97 years young!

As an RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteer, Maurice Bonecutter is doing just that.

Since 2021, Maurice has volunteered his time four days a week, packaging meals for Meals On Wheels and one morning a week stocking and organizing food at the West Texas Food Bank.

Mr. Bonecutter is a recent recipient of the Senior Life Midland’s, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Earl Allen Commitment Award, with a lifetime total volunteer total of 1,134 hours.

Wednesday was Mr. Bonecutter's 97th birthday, so NewsWest 9 wants to wish him a happy 97th!

Senior Life Midland has a long-standing history of meeting the daily needs of Midland seniors through programs such as Meals on Wheel and Homebound Services Programs and RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program). Each week, 2700 meals, vital safety checks, and a warm friendly smile are delivered to homebound seniors in Midland.

Programs such as RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) connect senior volunteers ages 55 and older to a network of opportunities in Midland.