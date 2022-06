The fan drive will take place at the Midland Lowe's on 3315 North Loop 250 West.

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland will be holding its annual fan drive on June 25.

It will be at the Midland Lowe's at 3315 North Loop 250 West from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The fan drive will benefit Meals on Wheels and Homebound Services. Blue Sky Texas will also be giving away a 'buy one, get one free' burger deal for people who purchase a fan during the drive.