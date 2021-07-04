Senior Life Midland holds March for Meals 'Give Back Day' check presentation

Senior Life Midland raised over $35,000 overall during March for Meals. Mulberry Café and Gerardo’s Casita, together raised $1,500 in just one day on Give Back Day.

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland held a check presentation Wednesday at Mulberry Café to celebrate their success during the virtual March for Meals event and the help they received from two local businesses on Give Back Day.

Through contributions from sponsors, donors and local fundraising efforts, the organization raised over $35,000 for Meals on Wheels in Midland throughout the month of March.

Two local restaurants, Mulberry Café and Gerardo’s Casita, together raised $1,500 in just one day on Give Back Day, held March 25th.

“The community came out and supported Midland seniors, through partial proceeds to benefit Meals on Wheels,” Director of Development and Marketing for Senior Life Midland Tracy Renton said in a release. “We are honored to partner with local businesses like Gerardo’s and Mulberry to help fund the vital services Senior Life Midland provide to our aging population. This donation today will help Senior Life Midland fund 215 meals for homebound seniors of Meals on Wheels. We are truly blessed to have such wonderful partnerships with the Morales family and both Gerardo’s Casita and Mulberry Café.”