MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland has received a $10,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation.

The donation will allow Senior Life to serve the senior population through its Meals on Wheels program.

This grant was provided by the Truist Cares initiative, a philanthropic endeavor working to help bring basic needs, medical supplies and hardship relief to communities in need during COVID-19.

Meals on Wheels has been a great relief to Midland seniors during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are happy to support Senior Life Midland as they deliver meals and check in with homebound seniors in our community,” said Bill Toomey, Houston & Central Texas regional president for Truist. “These efforts closely align with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

