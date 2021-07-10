Senior Life Midland holds 32nd Annual Texas Size Garage Sale

Proceeds will help Senior Life provide better quality of life for seniors in Midland through Meals on Wheels and other programs.

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland is gearing up for its 32nd Annual Texas Size Garage Sale.

This year's event is happening October 8-9, 12 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the warehouse on 407 East Scharbauer Drive.

The sale will feature everything from antiques to sporting goods and a whole lot more.

Interested shoppers should know a few things before they head out.

"We are only allowing only 600 people into the warehouse at one time. We're going to monitor, as somebody leaves we'll let someone else in and do some shopping. We are also encouraging the community to wear masks, they're not going to be required but we do encourage it," said Tracy Renton, Director of Development and Marketing.