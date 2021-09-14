Senior Life Midland holds 9/11 event to honor local first responders

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program honored the City of Midland Fire Department with goodies and commemorative shirts.

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life of Midland hosted a special event honoring local first responders on September 14.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program honored the City of Midland Fire Department at a 9/11 Day of Service event and provided them with commemorative t-shirts honoring the 20th anniversary.

In addition to the firefighters, RSVP also honored Johnny Flitton of Community Health Paramedics for his work with the seniors, allowing them to access important clinics for their health.