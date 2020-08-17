Senator Cornyn visits West Texas Food Bank

Cornyn visited West Texas on Monday to learn how the Food Bank is using money from the CARES Act

MIDLAND, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn visited West Texas on Monday to visit the West Texas Food Bank.

Cornyn learned about how the Food Bank is using money from the CARES Act to help those in need.

So far, $61,132,495 in federal Coronavirus relief resources has been allocated to the Midland area, according to a press release from Sen. Cornyn's office.

This includes 139,000 pounds of food for the West Texas Food Bank.

Cornyn also spoke about continuing unemployment benefits in a way that doesn't give people an incentive not to go back to work.