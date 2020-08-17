Senator Cornyn visits West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn visited West Texas on Monday to visit the West Texas Food Bank.
Cornyn learned about how the Food Bank is using money from the CARES Act to help those in need.
So far, $61,132,495 in federal Coronavirus relief resources has been allocated to the Midland area, according to a press release from Sen. Cornyn's office.
This includes 139,000 pounds of food for the West Texas Food Bank.
Cornyn also spoke about continuing unemployment benefits in a way that doesn't give people an incentive not to go back to work.
"What I am hearing is that as we are beginning to safely reopen and the need for workers is great, and that's good news," Cornyn said at today's press conference. "But we want to make sure that people know that they can safely go back to work and not incentivize them to stay out of the workforce for any longer than necessary."