MIDLAND, Texas — Monday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn will hold a roundtable with the leadership of the Permian Strategic Partnership, Texas Transportation Commission Chairman Bruce Bugg, and other local leaders and experts to discuss both the economic success and unique infrastructure and affordability challenges in the Permian Basin region.

The discussion will focus on regional issues including transportation, education, health care, housing, and workforce training.

Sen. Cornyn hopes to use the roundtable as a listening session, using what he learns from local experts in West Texas to shape his policy discussions in Washington.

In addition to Sen. Cornyn, Chairman Don Evans and President Tracee Bentley of the Permian Strategic Partnership, Chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission Bruce Bugg Jr., Author of Windfall: How the New Energy Abundance Upends Global Politics and Strengthens America's Power Meghan O’Sullivan, Midland City Mayor Jerry Morales, and Midland County Judge Terry Johnson will be in attendance.

Following the roundtable, Sen. Cornyn will tour the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum and hold a press conference.