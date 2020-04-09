Sen. Cornyn calls for senate hearing on recent Fort Hood deaths

FORT HOOD, Texas — U.S. Senators John Cornyn, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey sent a letter Wednesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee leadership to request a public hearing with the independent review panel and Army leadership on the command climate and culture at Fort Hood. This comes after the disappearances and deaths of several soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, including Vanessa Guillén.

“As parents and United States Senators, we are heartbroken by the deaths of SGT Fernandes, SPC Guillén, and the other U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, and we are determined to seek justice and answers for their families and to ensure the Army is implementing necessary reforms at Fort Hood, and that Congress is holding the Army accountable,” the senators wrote. “We believe that an open hearing before the Committee with the panel members, none of whom are affiliated with the Army, followed by Army leadership who can testify to the service’s plans for implementing any recommendations provided by the panel, will provide an opportunity to candidly discuss its findings and recommendations and engage in a dialogue on ways that Congress and the Army can ensure a supportive command climate at Fort Hood for all of its soldiers.”