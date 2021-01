This pancake supper will be on February 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SEMINOLE, Texas — The Seminole Lions Club will be holding its 2021 Charlie Ray Memorial "All You Can Eat" event.

This Pancake Supper will be on Friday, February 5, 2021. It will last from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at the Seminole ISD Elementary School Cafeteria.

It will be $10 for adults and $5 for students to participate. If you are under the age of six, you can eat for free.