Students helped hand out meals while Sewell helped cook and prepare the food.

SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole ISD teachers and staff received a special appreciation meal Monday.

Team Sewell teamed up with students in the district to help show their gratitude.

While the adults at Sewell helped cook and prepare the food, the students prepared the boxes and handed them out to the faculty.

The teams were able to make the event a success, just like the district's hashtag "#TR1BE".

You can see the full video about the event on the Seminole ISD Facebook page.