SEMINOLE, Texas — On Oct. 19, music lovers everywhere will have the chance to hear some great music from the Seminole High School choir performers.

The concert, which will be on the Lone Star Sports Radio, will be on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m.

This musical event will also have a guest commentary by Rob Franklin.