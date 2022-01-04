Seminole High School foreign exchange student speaks about war in Ukraine

Sofiia Lobas is a sophomore at SHS. She said she is thankful for everyone who has rallied in support for her, but is worried about the problems back home.

SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole High School has a foreign exchange student from Ukraine. Most of her family has made it safely to Germany, but others are still stuck in the war torn country.

With the help of people in the Seminole community, a 5K run and walk was put in place. All the money raised will go to her family in Ukraine. The 5K is happening April 2.

NewsWest 9 spoke to Sofiia Lobas, the sophomore student at Seminole High School. She said she is thankful for everyone who has rallied in support for her and her family, but said back home there is still much uncertainty.

"On social media we see what is going on between Ukraine and Russia and I see the pictures show people are dead and how people are sitting in the basement without any access to food or water," said Lobas. "I scroll and hope it is not anyone I know."

Lobas said most of her family has been able to get to Germany, but others are still in Ukraine like her grandfather.

"He had the choice to leave the country but he decided to stay in Ukraine to protect the business," said Lobas. "The main idea was to help people because he had his own company with food. He is serving food like milk and meat to people who are in need."

Sofiia said she is extremely grateful for all the support she has received from her home away from home.

"The 5K is possible because Seminole is ready to support Ukraine," said Lobas. "Even when it seems so far away, people are understanding and want to make changes."

Sofiia said her foreign exchange program allows her to be at Seminole High school till June. She said she still does not know what will happen after that or when she will return to Ukraine.