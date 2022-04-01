Seminole 5k helps support foreign exchange student

The run will help get Sophia's family out of Ukraine.

SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole High School will be holding a special 5k to support one of their own.

Sophia is a foreign exchange student whose family is currently stuck in Ukraine.

The Seminole Stands with Ukraine 5k will be raising funds to help get her family out.

While registration for the run is closed online, you can register the day of at the run site at 3:30 p.m.

The run will start at 4 p.m. on April 2 at the high school back parking lot.