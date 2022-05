The area is completely shut down at this moment. Please look for alternate routes.

MIDLAND, Texas — There is semi-truck on fire between Cotton Flat Road and W. I-20 in Midland.

There is heavy black smoke in the area and traffic is backed up significantly. 349 to Cotton Flat Road West is completely shut down due to a grass fire. Please look for alternate routes at this time.

The Midland Fire Department will also be evacuating the Petroleum Museum.