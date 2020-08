Seliger is exhibiting symptoms and isolating at home.

TEXAS, USA — Texas State Senator Kel Seliger has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet he made on Thursday.

In the tweet, the senator said that he had begun showing symptoms as of Wednesday night.

He is currently isolating at home and has stated his intention to cooperate with contact tracing efforts.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I began to exhibit symptoms last night. I appreciate the well wishes while I diligently comply with isolation and contact tracing guidelines as put out by the Governor and CDC. — Kel Seliger (@kseliger) August 13, 2020