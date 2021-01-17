Secret Service announces items banned at Biden inauguration

US Secret Service announced a list of banned items ahead of Wednesday's inauguration at the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON — US Secret Service announced a list of banned items that are not allowed on Inauguration Day 2021.

The list has some common sense items and others that many may not think about.

The list of banned items includes:

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18” by 13” by 7”)

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Flammable liquids

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace / Pepper spray

Packages

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Selfie Sticks

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’ x 3’ x 1/4”)

Structures

Supports for signs and placards

Toy guns

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be potential safety hazard

For the latest security information regarding #Inauguration2021, including road closures and prohibited items, check out our #Inauguration page: https://t.co/rQ0TwUnbJc pic.twitter.com/Kycjux6BLL — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) January 16, 2021

“Our teams are literally planning for any type of situation that could occur on January 20th,” said Ben Stafford, deputy special agent-in-charge of the Secret Service’s Dignitary Protection Division. “We're in the home stretch of a long planning period, and we're staying the course right now.”Officials said plans for

2021 have been in development for nearly a year, adding the number of personnel on the ground would not be impacted by the January 6 riot. The number of uniformed Secret Service members will reach into the thousands, although the agency declined to provide a range, citing operational concerns.