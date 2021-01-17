Secret Service announces items banned at Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON — US Secret Service announced a list of banned items that are not allowed on Inauguration Day 2021.
The list has some common sense items and others that many may not think about.
The list of banned items includes:
- Aerosols
- Ammunition
- Animals other than service/guide animals
- Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18” by 13” by 7”)
- Bicycles
- Balloons
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Explosives
- Firearms
- Flammable liquids
- Glass, thermal, or metal containers
- Laser pointers
- Mace / Pepper spray
- Packages
- Recreational motorized mobility devices
- Selfie Sticks
- Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’ x 3’ x 1/4”)
- Structures
- Supports for signs and placards
- Toy guns
- Weapons of any kind
- Any other items determined to be potential safety hazard
“Our teams are literally planning for any type of situation that could occur on January 20th,” said Ben Stafford, deputy special agent-in-charge of the Secret Service’s Dignitary Protection Division. “We're in the home stretch of a long planning period, and we're staying the course right now.”Officials said plans for
2021 have been in development for nearly a year, adding the number of personnel on the ground would not be impacted by the January 6 riot. The number of uniformed Secret Service members will reach into the thousands, although the agency declined to provide a range, citing operational concerns.
Secret Service also announced a variety of road closures that its implemented. To see these closures, click here.
