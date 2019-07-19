MIDLAND, Texas — Midland’s premier downtown coworking space is officially open for business and hosted a grand opening party and ribbon cutting earlier today. The event was held at the new Second Story Coworking, located at 223 West Wall Street, Ste 200. Drinks and food were served and tours given after a brief presentation and ribbon cutting by the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

There was also a giveaway for a one year coworking membership, with items from Tall City Brewery, Fonte, and Palace Coffee.

Second Story Coworking was created by three local entrepreneurs, Joe Aylor, Brian Davis, and Darrell Dunton, who came together with a vision to offer something that Midland desperately needed – a hub for entrepreneurial workspace and connection. Individually, they offer unique perspectives and diverse talents, together they are bringing this business idea to life.

Coworking is a workspace for professionals from industries of all kinds who share resources and ideas as one community. The founders of Second Story Coworking also envision another purpose; they believe that the Second Story community will lead in making positive changes in Midland.

A recent study released in June 2019 by Heartland Forward and the Walton Family Foundation states, “Metropolitan areas that support the expansion of entrepreneurs and small businesses are more dynamic and resilient in the face of structural change. Incubators, accelerators and a variety of spaces that provide services to new or recently established firms are important.” Coworking spaces have been instrumental in the economic development in most metropolitan areas in the world.

Being true to the Second Story vision, they employed Kylie New Designs, a local space designer to create a premier, modern workspace focused on comfort and productivity. Second Story Coworking is in the heart of downtown Midland and offers nearly 14,000 square feet of workspace, including 31 private offices, 16 dedicated desks, and seating for over 100 in the open workspace which also serves as an intimate event venue overlooking Midland’s new Centennial Park. There are also four conference rooms that can be utilized for business meetings, training, pitches, and presentations.

Opportunities for networking, seminars and conferences will happen throughout the year. Visit www.secondstory.co to learn more about Second Story Coworking and their vision.