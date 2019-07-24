MIDLAND, Texas — Another republican candidate is putting its name in the hat for Midland County sheriff.

Tom Hain, chief of police for UT Permian Basin, announced his candidacy on July 23.

“Well I’ve been in city law enforcement, county law-enforcement and state law-enforcement and managed since 2001” said Hain.

The position of Midland County Sheriff is being filled by Richard Gillette in the interim after the last sheriff, Gary Painter, passed away at the end of May.

“Well now seemed to be the perfect time for me because obviously Midland’s seeking a new sheriff and I feel like I have the experience and background to take the Midland sheriff's office to the next level," Hain said.

Hain plans to run his campaign around three big things.

“Being transparent, looking at ways to be more efficient and not spend more money," Hain said.

His candidacy comes only two weeks after Midland Deputy Chief, Rory MicKinney, announced he will be seeking the same republican nomination. But Hain says his diverse background makes for a big advantage over McKinney.

“I think it’s certainly an advantage when you have a candidate that’s got a diverse background and multiple law-enforcement agencies and you know there’s more than one way to do something" Hain said.

NewsWest9 spoke with McKinney earlier today about the news of another candidate entering the race for sheriff and he says

“We live in a country where you can do that. I don’t have any ill feelings against anybody who runs against this position. I am going to run on my experience and my knowledge that I’ve acquired from being a Midland Sheriff’s employee for 34 years.”

There is still time for more people to enter the race, candidates have until November to decide to run for Midland County Sheriff. The primaries are not until March 2020.