Update on search for Midland County Horseshoe director

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners Court held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the position of director of the Horseshoe.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson said the court is still in the process of interviewing applicants for the position.

“I can tell you we are in negotiations with the current management team," Johnson said. "We are also in the process of interviewing. We have interviewed, in my case, eight different applicants. We had some really strong candidates from this area put in for the job as director of the Horseshoe."

Johnson also gave a reminder about the availability of the venue for current and future events during this transition period.

“I do, once again, want to reiterate to everybody, the Horseshoe's not going anywhere," Johnson said. "If you got something booked, your event is going to go on as planned. We're continuing to take bookings. If you're having any issues getting through out there, please call my office here at the courthouse. We'll see to it that you get your information on the calendar.”