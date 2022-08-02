Search continues for father and daughter missing in Big Bend National Park

Park rangers say a major concern is that the two didn't have proper clothing or camping equipment especially after the below freezing temperatures last week.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Search teams continue to be on the ground and air looking for a missing Fort Stockton dad and his daughter.

As we previously reported, on Jan. 28, the last day, Hector Flores, Jr., 49, and his daughter, Luna Flores, 9, were seen they traveled from Fort Stockton to Big Bend National Park in a blue 2005 Dodge 1500 truck.

The truck was later found abandoned along the northern end of the remote Old Ore Road, with many of their personal belongings inside. Authorities believe that they may be traveling on foot inside the park, without the proper clothing or equipment to do so.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Tom VandenBerg, Park Ranger and Public Information Officer for Big Bend National Park. He said several agencies have joined forces on the search to hike the area, drive the backcountry roads and search from the air using helicopters.

"Over the weekend, we had... about 25 people active in the search," said VandenBerg. "Today, I believe we have about 10 people on the ground tracking and combing the areas as carefully as they can. The Border Patrol helicopter is in action today as well as the Department of Public Safety aircraft."

VandenBerg said the search began immediately after the vehicle was found. He said it's difficult to make a conclusion to what happen to the people.

"It was in a remote part of the park and near the northwestern end of Big Bend National Park," said VandenBerg. "It's hard to say whether they are out on foot or perhaps they were to be picked up by somebody."

Vandenberg said the park is large enough that it may present different challenges.

"The park gets 581,000 visitors a year," said VandenBerg. "We often don't have a lot of contact with most of the visitors that come and enjoy the park. This situation does seem a little strange with their vehicle and belongings found and them not in the area."

VandenBerg told NewsWest 9 people who visit the park should go prepared with camping gear and supplies they may need. He also emphasized on the importance of knowing the weather conditions.

"This time of the year, it can be very cold and followed by a very warm day," said VandenBerg. "Our nights are getting below freezing. "It's been fairly cold during the last week and during the time these people went missing. That's another concern."

Investigators believe the people missing may still be in the park. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Those who provide a tip may remain anonymous.