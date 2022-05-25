Schools take extra safety precautions after Uvalde shooting

Harmony Science Academy, ECISD schools and others are staying vigilant in the wake of the tragedy.

ODESSA, Texas — A lockdown at Harmony Science Academy the day after a school shooting in Uvalde made students and parents frantic Wednesday.

Joshua Perea, a parent at Harmony Science Academy, got a notification that there was a lockdown at his son's school and it scared him.

"I called the wife right away, you know especially with situation that happened yesterday, you know elsewhere and then things just run through your mind," said Perea. "You know, in your head as a parent, and all we have are our kids so it's sad we have to go through this."

The Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers is at the top of mind at schools everywhere.

"We are horrified at having seen that and just cannot imagine the unspeakable trauma that those kids and teachers experienced," said Dr. Scott Muri, Superintendent of Ector County ISD. "I can't imagine what the parents are going through and what their entire community is going through at this time."

Schools like Harmony Science Academy and schools within ECISD are taking no chances when it comes to safety.

"In response to that, we have heightened our own security on our campuses, school in ECISD ends on Thursday of this week and we have extra officers, not only our own police officers, but members of the Odessa police Department, the Sheriff's Department," said Muri.

When Harmony Science Academy was notified about concerning comments made at a local business, they took extra precautions and went into lockdown.

While more security at schools is good, parents wish it was just something that didn't need to happen in the first place.

"You always think the worst and that's what we do right? Nowadays in society, and it's just sad that we have to do that, I wish we had a safe environment for our children," said Perea.