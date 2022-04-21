School districts trying to retain teaching talent with teacher housing

Several school districts have bonds in the upcoming election that include propositions designed to improve teacher housing.

IMPERIAL, Texas — Teacher housing isn't something that gets talked about often. However, several school districts have upcoming bond elections in May with propositions to address the issue.

Specifically, upgrading or building more teacher housing.

"Housing is very scarce here in Imperial," Mark Dominguez, superintendent for Buena Vista ISD said. "Currently we have approximately 21 houses for staff members. What we are trying to do is upgrade teacher housing. The houses that we have are either outdated houses or mobile homes."

Dominguez believes that a bond proposition that updates and upgrades teacher housing will helping bring more talented teachers out to rural school districts.

"We’ve had to purchase housing to be able to house teachers obviously," Dominguez said. "I believe that Midland and Ector County also are doing something with housing as well. In order to be able to attract teachers out to our rural school district, we have to be able to provide some amenities for them."

Dominguez said that the feedback he's received from his teachers about this proposition has been positive.

"It’s been positive input for staff members, especially the ones that reside currently in mobile homes or the dated houses," Dominguez said. "It has been a positive on that end of it. They have also expressed a need for the possibility of more three bedroom, two bath houses."

Fort Stockton ISD also has a similar proposition on their upcoming bond election, because teacher housing has been in high demand over the last year.