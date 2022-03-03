Scharbauer Cattle Company inducted into Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame

Scharbauer Cattle Company joins the ranks of other inductees like Aaron Watson, Pat Green and Tommy Lee Jones.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Scharbauer Cattle Company will be inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame Thursday.

The company, originally founded by John and Christian Scharbauer and called Scharbauer Brothers Ranching, has had ownership of 500,000 acres across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

The family has a large history in West Texas, but most recently the Scharbauer Cattle Company is known for Midland Meat Company, a full service meat market.

You can watch the ceremony at 7 p.m. CST on the Cowboy Channel livestream.