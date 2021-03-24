Scenic Mountain Medical Center updates vaccine drive-thru vaccination clinic dates

There will be three first dose clinics available in April.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center has updated its dates for its drive-thru vaccination clinics in April.

There will be three clinics in April available for the first dose.

These clinics will be open on April 12, 19 and 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The drive-thru will be held at the Scenic Mountain Medical Center-Whatley Plaza located at 1601 W. 11th Place in Big Spring. You can also schedule first dose appointments by calling 432-268-4729.