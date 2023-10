The dust storm on Tuesday caused damage to the front lobby doors and ceiling at the hospital. Repairs will be on-going until Oct. 9.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center saw the worst of it on Tuesday as a dust storm blew through the Permian Basin.

The hospital reported Wednesday that the front lobby and ceiling got damaged due to the dust storm.

They will be repairing these damages until Oct. 9. Patients and families are advised to enter SMMC through the Emergency Department entrance.