The event will be on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be hosting a 'Teacher's Night Out' event on August 3.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

There will be door prizes, free school supplies, food, drink and music during the event. Teachers will also be shopping around boutiques and pop-up Botox and hairstyling booths.