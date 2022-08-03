Scenic Mountain Medical Center to host its 10th annual Back to School Bash

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be holding its 10th annual Back to School Bash.
The event will assist children in Howard County with obtaining school supplies as they prepare for school. This will take place on August 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This event will be for children and families in Kindergarten through 12th grade who live in Big Spring, Forsan and Coahoma.
There will be 1,000 backpacks with school supplies in them. It is a first come first serve event, and children must be in person to receive the backpack.