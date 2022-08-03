Scenic Mountain Medical Center to host its 10th annual Back to School Bash

The event will take place on August 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be holding its 10th annual Back to School Bash.

The event will assist children in Howard County with obtaining school supplies as they prepare for school. This will take place on August 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This event will be for children and families in Kindergarten through 12th grade who live in Big Spring, Forsan and Coahoma.