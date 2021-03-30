Scenic Mountain Medical Center still operating despite AT&T phone outage

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center is letting the public know the hospital is fully operational despite the phone lines being down.
Multiple businesses and organizations in Howard County are reporting phone lines being down at this time. According to SMMC, this outage is caused by road construction.
AT&T has informed the hospital phone services should resume around 8 p.m.
Since the phone lines have been impacted, SMMC is encouraging people to seek medical care immediately in the event of an emergency.
