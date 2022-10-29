Midland couple has been scaring kids every Halloween for 29 years, they're headlined by a 7-foot-tall clown

Brian and Shelly Ridgell have been scaring kids at their Midland home for 29 years and the main attraction is their 7-foot-tall son who dresses as a clown.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — "Halloween is just a holiday for the kids to get candy and enjoy themselves," homeowner Brian Ridgell said.

On one day every October, children get to dress up and go door to door trick or treating.

But what about the adults? What do they do for Halloween?

Let’s just say, these adults do a lot more than just give out candy.

"I just have a Halloween display that I do every year," Ridgell said.

Ridgell is selling himself short, because this display is next level.

If you drive by this Midland neighborhood on Halloween, be warned, it’s spooky.

This couple loves to scare children and they've been doing it for 29 years.

"This house I started here in '93 and this year I've got quite a bit in the yard."

It's a little bit more than quite a bit.

"The first year I just had a little paper mache Freddy Krueger and a paper mache E.T. and some other paper mache objects that I used to build and then as the years went on," Ridgell said. "I started buying animatronics and fixing them. And this year I built a cannon and a lot of different things that I still build out of wood."

This house has everything from a skeleton pirate yard, a pig meat market, alien autopsy and the scariest of all… a clown house.

Don't worry all the clowns in there are fake...

It's the one outside the house that you have to worry about.

Ridgell has a 7 ft tall son Josh, AKA Joshzilla the Clown.

"He's the star of the show," Ridgell said. "I pretty much stay out of the way. And everybody, all the kids around here, come up and say 'where's the clown? Where's the clown with the chainsaw?' And then he'll come running out of the house and with a chainsaw going and chasing them up and down the block here and they'll get a lot of fun with him."

Let’s just say, at his house, children aren’t the only ones having fun on Halloween night.

"It's fun to look at the smile on all the little kids faces when they come and get candy and look at all the display," Ridgell said. "Some of them get scared. But they come back."