Santa Rita No.1 highlighted during Petroleum Museum's Brown Bag Lunch and Lecture Series

The Santa Rita No.1 is a special oil well in West Texas that's celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum's Brown Bag Lunch and Lecture Series highlighted the Santa Rita No.1 on May 9.

The event gave people the chance to learn about the history of this special oil well in West Texas that was celebrating its 100th anniversary. Several shady promotions of salted wells were perpetrated in West Texas in the 1920s, but in 1923, the Santa Rita came online and proved that oil existed in the region.

The well was on the University of Texas Lands in Reagan County. The rig now sits at the University of Texas in Austin.