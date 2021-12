Santa read holiday stories to the children, who also got to make hot chocolate.

MIDLAND, Texas — Santa Claus made a very special visit to Midland on Wednesday.

The jolly old man made his way to Midland College's Pre-K Academy to spend time with nearly 70 three and four-year-old children.

He popped into each classroom to read a holiday story and say hello to each student.

The children were dressed in pajamas and got to make hot chocolate in the classroom to help get into the Christmas spirit.