Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns to West Texas

ODESSA, Texas —
The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is coming back to the Ector County Coliseum for its 2022 season.
All of the action will take place from January 6 to 15, with the arrival of heifers and steers beginning on January 5.
Rodeo performances will kick off January 6 at 7:30 p.m. Stock shows will begin January 7 with a goat show at 8 a.m.
In addition to the stock shows and rodeo competitions, the annual event includes Miss Rodeo Sandhills Royalty, a kids rodeo clown contest and a Christian youth night.
For more information on the history of the stock show and rodeo, as well as a full schedule, click here.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ector County Coliseum box office or online by clicking here.