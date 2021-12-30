Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns to West Texas

Events will kick off January 6, with the arrival of heifers and steers beginning on January 5.

ODESSA, Texas — The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is coming back to the Ector County Coliseum for its 2022 season.

All of the action will take place from January 6 to 15, with the arrival of heifers and steers beginning on January 5.

Rodeo performances will kick off January 6 at 7:30 p.m. Stock shows will begin January 7 with a goat show at 8 a.m.

In addition to the stock shows and rodeo competitions, the annual event includes Miss Rodeo Sandhills Royalty, a kids rodeo clown contest and a Christian youth night.

