San Antonio resident celebrates 100th birthday with COVID-19 vaccination

Brookdale Hollywood Park was one of the first local senior living centers to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has since been provided to residents and staff.

SAN ANTONIO — Eugene Flores celebrated 100 years of life this week by receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Flores, who is a resident at Brookdale Hollywood Park here in San Antonio, was among the 75 residents and health care workers at the facility who received the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, his special day.

For the San Antonio native and military veteran, agreeing to get the vaccine came as an obvious decision.

“Eh, just like any other shot. Painless, easy, except when the needle went it,” Flores said.

Kathrin Miller, executive director of Brookdale Hollywood Park, said no one at the facility has contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic first emerged in the San Antonio area several months ago. Miller hopes the vaccine brings some peace for the community’s most vulnerable residents.

“We’ve seen the effects on the residents being isolated and not having their family not be able to visit as much as they’re used to, so we hope that everyone gets vaccinated,” Miller said.

Flores stressed he’s grateful to have lived this long and looks forward to many more years on this Earth. He’s glad he’s been able to do his part in a worldwide effort to stop the virus once and for all—perhaps saving a life along the way.

“I don’t have a whole lot of time left and I sure don’t want to cause anyone else problems before I go,” Flores said.