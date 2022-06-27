San Angelo resident wins $2M on scratch-off ticket purchased in Sweetwater

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of your neighbors is $2 million richer after buying a $30 scratch-off ticket in Sweetwater.
A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Premier Cash, purchased at Murphy USA 7176, 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater.
The winner asked to remain anonymous.
The win was the first of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in Premier Cash. Overall odds of winning a prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 3.94, the lottery said.