San Angelo resident wins $2M on scratch-off ticket purchased in Sweetwater

The scratch-off ticket was purchased at a Murphy USA in Sweetwater.
Credit: Texas Lottery

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of your neighbors is $2 million richer after buying a $30 scratch-off ticket in Sweetwater.

A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Premier Cash, purchased at Murphy USA 7176, 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

The win was the first of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in Premier Cash. Overall odds of winning a prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 3.94, the lottery said.

Town of Pecos City provides books and food items through their 'Trail of Giving' pantries