Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas to recognize Samaritan Heroes Program members

There are over 200 people who will be recognized at two public displays in Midland and Odessa.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas will recognize about 200 people who have participated in the Samaritan Heroes program.

There will be two public displays in Midland and Odessa. The ceremony will be available online.

Usually the center celebrates Families and Samaritans of the Year typically, but with the pandemic this year, they decided to introduce a new program called Samaritan Heroes.

In September, the center asked residents of West Texas to nominate people who have performed good deeds or acts of kindness.

They narrowed the nominated residents to 200 people and their names will be displayed at the Music City Mall and Midland City Mall.