If you're out in the cold you can stop by the Midland or Odessa location.

MIDLAND, Texas — Thursday is seeing extremely cold temperatures, leaving a lot of people wondering where they can go.

The Midland and Odessa Salvation Army locations are open as warming shelters.

Midland's location is at 600 E. Wall Street while Odessa's is at 810 E. 11th Street.

Neither location will turn anyone away during these freezing temperatures.