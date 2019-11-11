TEXAS, USA — NewsWest 9 and the Salvation Army have teamed up for the 2019 toy drive.
If you would like to help, you can do so by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy in one of the red barrels around the Permian Basin.
The toys will be given to local families to help celebrate Christmas.
These are the locations you can find a red barrel at:
MIDLAND
- Albertsons-1002 Andrews Highway
- Albertsons-3317 Midland Dr.
- Don-Nan Pump & Supply-3427 TX-158
- Midland Police Department-601 N. Lorraine
- Midland Fire Department-1500 W. Wall St.
- Pilot Water Solutions-8501 N SN 1788
- SLW and Associates-3310 Bedford Ave.
- McClatchy Brothers-3901 W. Industrial Ave.
- Mesquite Terraces-501 S. Loop 250 W
- Mr. Gatti’s-614 W. Wadley Ave
- VFW Post Midland-1306 E. Taylor
- Midland Sheriff’s Office-400 S. Main St.
- Double Tree-117 W. Wall St.
- Hispanic Cultural Center-1311 E Wadley Ave
- Brookdale of Midland-1801 W. Loop 250 N
- SK Arms-4400 Midland Dr. #640
- Betenbough Homes-6718 N. State Hwy 349
- AT&T Mobility Store-4400 N Midland Dr. #600
- Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant-4610 N. Garfield St. C1
- Blue Ridge Apartments-2818 W. Loop 250 N
- Heritage USA Credit Union-1st Location: 2001 N Big Spring St.; 2nd Location: 5507 W. Wadley
- AT&T Main Building-410 W. Missouri
- My Community Credit Union-1st Location: 600 W. Louisiana; 2nd Location: 912 N. Midkiff Dr.; 3rd Location: 4001 N. Big Spring St.; 4TH Location: 4400 N. Midland Dr. #101
- All American Chevrolet of Midland-4100 W. Wall St.
- Albertsons-4706 N. Midkiff Road
- Walgreens-4313 Andrews Hwy
- Walgreens-3201 N Big Spring St.
- Dollar General-3001 SCR 1210
- Walgreens-215 Andrews Highway
- Walgreens-3221 W. Wadley Ave
ODESSA
- Market Street-4950 E. 42nd St.
- Albertson-1350 E. 8th St.
- Albertsons-2751 N. County Road West
- NE Property Management-7701 East HWY 191
- Faudree Ranch Apartment-2741 Faudree Road
- Glazers-500 S. Pagewood
- Basin Family Care-601 East 2nd St.
- Border State Electric-850 E. University
- Marriott Downtown-305 E. 5TH St.
- All American Chevrolet of Odessa-5020 N. JB Sheppard
- Pease Elementary-1800 W. 22nd St
- Blanton Elementary-4101 Lynbrook Ave.
- Pathway Baptist Church-1601 W. University Blvd.
- My Community Credit Union-4037 E. 42nd St.
- AT&T-4937 E. 42nd St.
- Odessa Ultimate Tool and Safety-403 W. 2nd St. #5442
- Vintage Deluxe-1901 N. County Road West
- OPD-205 N. Grant Ave.
- Odessa Fire Rescue-1st location: 1100 W. 2nd St.; 2nd Location: 1801 E. Murphy; 3rd Location: 5151 E. University; 4th Location: 2616 N. Golder; 5th Location: 7155 Eastridge Road; 6th Location: 3414 Brentwood; 7th Location: 2425 W. 16th St.; 8th Location: 301 E. Yukon
- Odessa City Hall-411 W. 8th St.
- Gonzales Elementary-2700 Disney St.
- Walgreens-1707 W. 8th St.
- Walgreens-1305 W. University Blvd.
- Noel Elementary-2200 Newcomb Dr
- Chavez Law Firm-121 E 4th St.
- Jimenez Law Firm-806 N. Grant Ave
- Schoel Law Firm-323 N. Grant Ave
- First Baptist Church-709 N. Lee Ave
- Matthews Martial Arts-818 Maple Ave
- Odessa College-201 W. University Blvd.
BIG SPRING
- Back in Motion Chiropractic-1113 S. Scurry St.
- Higginbotham Bros.-1900 FM700
- Tokai Carbon-1211 N. Midway Rd
- Amy Reese Dentistry-710 S Main St.
- Big Spring High School-707 E. 11th Pl
- Big Spring Junior High-624 E. 6th St.
- Goliad Elementary School-1801 Goliad St.
- Kentwood Early Childhood Center-2500 Merrily Dr
- Marcy Elementary School-2101 Wasson Road
- Moss Elementary School-3200 Fordham Ave
- Washington Elementary School-1201 Birdwell Ln
- Coahoma Elementary School-400 Ramsey Ave
- Howard County Law Enforcement Center-3611 W. Hwy 80
- Forsan High School-411 W. 6th St
Ft Stockton
Amistad Motors-2110 West Dickinson Blvd.
Pecos
Colt Chevrolet-Buick-181 S. Frontage Road
Big Lake
Glasscock Chevrolet-300 N Main Ave
Andrews
Sewell Chevrolet Pontiac Buick-1011 South Main St
Monahans
Weststar Chevrolet Pontiac Buick-401 E I-20 Frontage Road
