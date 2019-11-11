TEXAS, USA — NewsWest 9 and the Salvation Army have teamed up for the 2019 toy drive.

If you would like to help, you can do so by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy in one of the red barrels around the Permian Basin.

The toys will be given to local families to help celebrate Christmas.

These are the locations you can find a red barrel at:

MIDLAND

Albertsons-1002 Andrews Highway

Albertsons-3317 Midland Dr.

Don-Nan Pump & Supply-3427 TX-158

Midland Police Department-601 N. Lorraine

Midland Fire Department-1500 W. Wall St.

Pilot Water Solutions-8501 N SN 1788

SLW and Associates-3310 Bedford Ave.

McClatchy Brothers-3901 W. Industrial Ave.

Mesquite Terraces-501 S. Loop 250 W

Mr. Gatti’s-614 W. Wadley Ave

VFW Post Midland-1306 E. Taylor

Midland Sheriff’s Office-400 S. Main St.

Double Tree-117 W. Wall St.

Hispanic Cultural Center-1311 E Wadley Ave

Brookdale of Midland-1801 W. Loop 250 N

SK Arms-4400 Midland Dr. #640

Betenbough Homes-6718 N. State Hwy 349

AT&T Mobility Store-4400 N Midland Dr. #600

Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant-4610 N. Garfield St. C1

Blue Ridge Apartments-2818 W. Loop 250 N

Heritage USA Credit Union-1st Location: 2001 N Big Spring St.; 2nd Location: 5507 W. Wadley

AT&T Main Building-410 W. Missouri

My Community Credit Union-1st Location: 600 W. Louisiana; 2nd Location: 912 N. Midkiff Dr.; 3rd Location: 4001 N. Big Spring St.; 4TH Location: 4400 N. Midland Dr. #101

All American Chevrolet of Midland-4100 W. Wall St.

Albertsons-4706 N. Midkiff Road

Walgreens-4313 Andrews Hwy

Walgreens-3201 N Big Spring St.

Dollar General-3001 SCR 1210

Walgreens-215 Andrews Highway

Walgreens-3221 W. Wadley Ave

ODESSA

Market Street-4950 E. 42nd St.

Albertson-1350 E. 8th St.

Albertsons-2751 N. County Road West

NE Property Management-7701 East HWY 191

Faudree Ranch Apartment-2741 Faudree Road

Glazers-500 S. Pagewood

Basin Family Care-601 East 2nd St.

Border State Electric-850 E. University

Marriott Downtown-305 E. 5TH St.

All American Chevrolet of Odessa-5020 N. JB Sheppard

Pease Elementary-1800 W. 22nd St

Blanton Elementary-4101 Lynbrook Ave.

Pathway Baptist Church-1601 W. University Blvd.

My Community Credit Union-4037 E. 42nd St.

AT&T-4937 E. 42nd St.

Odessa Ultimate Tool and Safety-403 W. 2nd St. #5442

Vintage Deluxe-1901 N. County Road West

OPD-205 N. Grant Ave.

Odessa Fire Rescue-1st location: 1100 W. 2nd St.; 2nd Location: 1801 E. Murphy; 3rd Location: 5151 E. University; 4th Location: 2616 N. Golder; 5th Location: 7155 Eastridge Road; 6th Location: 3414 Brentwood; 7th Location: 2425 W. 16th St.; 8th Location: 301 E. Yukon

Odessa City Hall-411 W. 8th St.

Gonzales Elementary-2700 Disney St.

Walgreens-1707 W. 8th St.

Walgreens-1305 W. University Blvd.

Noel Elementary-2200 Newcomb Dr

Chavez Law Firm-121 E 4th St.

Jimenez Law Firm-806 N. Grant Ave

Schoel Law Firm-323 N. Grant Ave

First Baptist Church-709 N. Lee Ave

Matthews Martial Arts-818 Maple Ave

Odessa College-201 W. University Blvd.

BIG SPRING

Back in Motion Chiropractic-1113 S. Scurry St.

Higginbotham Bros.-1900 FM700

Tokai Carbon-1211 N. Midway Rd

Amy Reese Dentistry-710 S Main St.

Big Spring High School-707 E. 11th Pl

Big Spring Junior High-624 E. 6th St.

Goliad Elementary School-1801 Goliad St.

Kentwood Early Childhood Center-2500 Merrily Dr

Marcy Elementary School-2101 Wasson Road

Moss Elementary School-3200 Fordham Ave

Washington Elementary School-1201 Birdwell Ln

Coahoma Elementary School-400 Ramsey Ave

Howard County Law Enforcement Center-3611 W. Hwy 80

Forsan High School-411 W. 6th St

Ft Stockton

Amistad Motors-2110 West Dickinson Blvd.

Pecos

Colt Chevrolet-Buick-181 S. Frontage Road

Big Lake

Glasscock Chevrolet-300 N Main Ave

Andrews

Sewell Chevrolet Pontiac Buick-1011 South Main St

Monahans

Weststar Chevrolet Pontiac Buick-401 E I-20 Frontage Road

