Salvation Army to host 'Christmas in July' Bake-off Competition to bring the community together

MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army of Midland is whipping up something good.

"Our busiest season is Christmas we did have to accommodate and this is why we’re doing this, we’re trying to find some exciting events to bring the community together to educate them on the Salvation Army but also have fun in the process. What better way than our Christmas in July bakeoff," says Monica Gomez.

Gomez is the event coordinator for the Salvation Army of Midland and she also bakes for a living.

"I’ve had a small baking business since 2014, called sweet expressions and it’s a home-based business," says Gomez.

Sadly her baking business took a hit last year during the pandemic, saying, "I have a home-based business so everybody, all the events, parties. I had just done the bridal expo and spent all kinds of money to promote my business and I thought I got like 10 cakes and they all cancelled but two, everybody just decided that they weren’t doing weddings."

After her experience, she cooked up an idea to help the Salvation Army while helping other bakers and businesses.

"We were trying to find creative ways to raise money since COVID hit everybody pretty hard so what better way than to have fun while you’re at it."

Bake off contestants register and have the chance to get their name out there

"It’s $75 if they want their ad or their logo on the back of our t-shirt very simple they give us 2 dozen of what they’re entering into the competition so we can use it as door prizes and they can bring any marketing tools or stuff that they have and they can also bring stuff to sell,” Gomez says.

"We actually showcasing are our businesses, getting our name back out there again and also competing for a great cause because all the proceeds are going to the salvation army in midland."

The bake off brings to life two different competitions both based off popular baking shows on TV.

"We got the bakeoff like the great British baking show where we get all the local bakers to to compete and give out free cookies when you come through entrance," says Lt. Robert Coriston.

"Then we’re gonna have the nailed it competition like the Netflix show. You get your son and daughter to try recreate a creation that Monica will choose and they bring it in and we’ll have prizes for the best,” says Coriston.

This baking event is open to anyone to come and enter to bake some sweet treats or come out and taste some.

“We’re looking for amateurs, we’re looking for anybody who has made their family grandma’s cookie If you think you can bake then come on , let’s compete let’s see who has the best,” says Gomez.