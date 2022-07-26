Salvation Army helps provide shoes for back to school

Thanks to a donation 300 children were able to get free shoes.

MIDLAND, Texas — Several Midland students will be able to show up to school with new shoes this year.

The Salvation Army held its annual back to school drive in partnership with Shoe Carnival.

Every year the drive gives out hundreds of free shoes to children in need.

Normally the cap is at 200, but thanks to the James Buddy Foundation they were able to increase the number to 300 this year.

However the need is still great as the Salvation Army says it saw around 400 applications on the first day they were open.

Both the non-profit and the parents are grateful.

"I think it's wonderful. I think with it like this, with everything's that's going on, Covid and everything, it's going to help a lot of families and it's a great thing," said Amber Murphy, a parent of children who received free shoes.