MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army of Midland is seeing a major increase in visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the month of April, officials with the organization, like Captain Jeremy Walker, estimate that the facility's dining hall has served an extra 1,700 meals compared to their monthly average.

"We're serving three meals a day, we're still doing food boxes, and utilities, and the demand for all of those things have increased," said Walker.

Captain Walker says summers are always tough for non-profits, but this year is unique.

"With oil doing what it's doing and the economy where it's at, it makes everything a little bit tougher," explained Walker.

On top of having more people coming through the doors, they've also had to adapt to social distancing procedures.

Adjustments they've made include having only four people at dining tables, using disposable products to serve food, and having shelter residents sleep head-to-toe.

The facility is also promoting an emotional and spiritual hotline for anyone who needs someone to talk to.

The counseling line is free and available at 1-844-458-HOPE.

