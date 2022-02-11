Salvation Army volunteer from Midland helps Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian

Midland resident and Salvation Army volunteer Ben Romero spent two weeks preparing meals for Florida residents.

FORT MYERS, Fla — It’s been about two months since Hurricane Ian devastated Florida. The Category 4 hurricane killed more than 100 people and was the biggest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935.

"Their lives changed drastically," Salvation Army volunteer Ben Romero said. "And all the belongings they had, I mean, they all lost-- Everything's lost: Pictures, documents, everything that they had is all lost."

Despite the obvious distance, this volunteer at Salvation Army of Midland knew it was his mission to go help.

"Ben has been one of our greatest volunteers," Salvation Army Midland Commanding Officer Captain Robert Coriston said. "He represents our shelter, volunteers to cook meals, transports clients and he does anything we ask him to do. To me, that's the greatest volunteer you can get: a heart for service and a heart for Jesus."

During the hurricane, Ben was asked to do to what he does best: feed people.

"The first time we got there I was feeding about 300 people," Romero said.

"Once they opened up the island, I ended up feeding about 750 people a day and of course this is with a whole team there."

750 people a day. People who had just lost everything

"The situation was pretty bad," Romero said. "It was more than what I thought it was going to be."

But even in the worst of times, their spirits never broke

"Their spirit," Romero said. "They're so awesome. I mean they lose everything, but they have hope. [...] They wanted to pray for us. And we were there to pray for them and they helped us out as much as we helped them up."

With Ben at the helm, the Floridians were eating good.

"From hamburgers to tacos to barbecue, they had it going on out there," Romero recalls.

In a situation like this, it’s underrated what a hot meal can do.

"Believe it or not," Romero said. "Giving them a hot meal: that's all they really wanted. They were tired of eating baloney sandwiches and peanut butter sandwiches. But just giving them a hot meal and talking to them and telling them God is on their side, you know, to help them out, they were so grateful for it."

This isn't Ben's first time either. He's helped in other hurricane recoveries too. Helping is just what he does best.

"They called and specifically asked for Ben this time because of how well he did at the last hurricane," Coriston said. "So normally they would say, 'Hey, can you send a team?' 'Hey, can you too can you send your mobile kitchens area?' This time they were like 'Hey can you send that Ben guy again?' [...] Ben is the epitome of who you would want to because he's a friendly smile. He's a good cook. He has this ability to make you almost forget about your predicament."