MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army's iconic red kettle drive is in full swing for the holiday season, and they're setting out to raise $185,000.

The goal is $10,000 higher than last year, which Captain Jeremy Walker says is in part because of the addition of a new Midland facility located at 600 East Wall Street.

"The Lord has blessed us with a new building so we've tripled our capacity and there's a lot more need, plus we serve 365 days a year," said Walker.

With higher goals, Walker knew the Salvation Army needed to be more accommodating to charity-minded folks.

"We're seeing that not everybody has cash anymore so we want to be accommodating to that, so we put up this QR code and you can just scan that and you can donate from your credit card," said Walker.

The apps for QR codes are already programmed into many newer model phones, but for those without the tech, free apps are available.

The app allows you to select a specific amount to donate, and also gives you the option to print or email a receipt so the donation can be claimed on tax returns.

Right now there are 13 stores on rotation for kettle ringers to collect at. Walker says that number will rise to 20 at the end of the year.

The Salvation Army is also actively trying to recruit more ringers for the season.

Those who ring can volunteer for community service hours or scholar hours.

To register to become a bell ringer, you can call your local Salvation Army office or click here.

RELATED: NewsWest 9 kicks off 2019 Salvation Army Toy Drive

RELATED: Salvation Army shelters those in need during freezing weather