Salvation Army holds 2nd annual fundraiser clay shoot

MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army and the Permian Basin Water Management Council will be holding its second annual clay shoot to help raise funds.
This event will be held on November 3 at Jake's Clay in Midland. A meet and greet will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, while lunch will be served immediately after.
There will also be a presentation prior to the shooting kicking off at 3 p.m. and awards and raffle drawings will follow the shoot.
Four man teams can sign up for $700, with higher sponsorship levels available that include perks such as a logo on the back of t-shirts and exhibitor tent space.
To sign up for the event, you an email this form to permianbasinwmc@gmail.com.