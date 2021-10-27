Salvation Army holds 2nd annual fundraiser clay shoot

The clay shoot helps raise funds for the year-round work the non-profit does.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army and the Permian Basin Water Management Council will be holding its second annual clay shoot to help raise funds.

This event will be held on November 3 at Jake's Clay in Midland. A meet and greet will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, while lunch will be served immediately after.

There will also be a presentation prior to the shooting kicking off at 3 p.m. and awards and raffle drawings will follow the shoot.

Four man teams can sign up for $700, with higher sponsorship levels available that include perks such as a logo on the back of t-shirts and exhibitor tent space.