Salvation Army taking Angel Tree applications

With the angel tree program, families in need can submit children or seniors' wish lists.
TEXAS, USA — The Salvation Army is accepting Angel Tree applications for people to receive Christmas assistance.

With the angel tree program, families in need can submit children or seniors' wish lists. Donors can then purchase gifts for the person and the Salvation Army will distribute them to the family.

To apply, you can contact your local Salvation Army chapter which can be found on the Salvation Army website.

The non-profit will require documentation to determine if your family is qualified to participate in the program. This may include photo ID, proof of residence and birth certificates.

