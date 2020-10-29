Sale of puppy mill pets banned in San Antonio

San Antonio City Council is taking a big step toward promoting shelter pet adoptions.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Council is taking a big step toward promoting shelter pet adoptions.

Today, city council members passed a new local ordinance that will ban the sale of puppy mill pets within the city limits.

Rather than getting their animals from puppy mills, local pet stores will be required to work with local shelters and certified resources and organizations.

Animal Care Services Director Heber Lefgren said that the new law is a win-win for both people and pets, "This innovative approach puts some much-needed transparency into the process for prospective pet owners while also ensuring animals are being treated humanely."